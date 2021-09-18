Menu
Judith Ann Wood
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Judith Ann Wood

Judith Ann Wood, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her residence. She was 81 years old.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 3 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Edenfield officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-3 pm.

Judy was born on September 23, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1957 and moved to Dothan in the 1970's. Judy was the sweetest, loving soul and she always made lifelong friends. The thing she enjoyed most in life was spending time with her family and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lorraine Hall Fox and by her daughter and son-in-law, Lauri and Wayne Rogers, who passed away in 2020.

Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Jimmy Wood; her son, Dennis (Cheryl) Wood; her daughter, Michelle (Michael) Andrews; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Nathan), Caleb, Amy (Andrew), Scott (Brittany), Matthew (Alex), and Megan; her 6 great-grandchildren; her brother, Wally (Mary Ellen) Fox; and a host of friends and family from Iowa.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home -www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Sep
19
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
