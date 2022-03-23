Judy Price BrannonJudy M. Brannon, a resident of Newville, Alabama, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Henry County Health and Rehabilitation in Abbeville. She was 93.Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Old Center United Methodist Church in Newville, AL with Reverend Ronald Ball and Reverend Anita Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.Flowers will be received or contributions may be made to the Old Center United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 764 County Road 89, Newville, AL 36353.Mrs. Brannon was born and reared in Lexington County, South Carolina to the late Charlie Wilbur Price and Relzie Marie Taylor Price. She married Mr. Joseph Brannon and moved to Alabama in 1945. She was employed by WestPoint Stevens in Abbeville for twenty-three years as a sewing machine operator as well as working at the Newville Dixie Dandy. She was a longtime member of Old Center United Methodist Church where she served on several committees. She enjoyed cooking for people and gardening.Mrs. Brannon, known as Grandma and Granny, loved her grandchildren. She was always preparing their favorite foods whenever they visited. She enjoyed spending time with the grands.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brannon is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Brannon; sisters, Lessie Mae Taylor, Loree Taylor, Annis Wingard and brother in law Bobby Porth.Leaving to cherish her memories are her sons, Freddie Brannon (Wanda) of Headland and Randy Brannon (Peggy) of Ozark; grandchildren, Marty K. Brannon of Atlanta, GA., Kelli Lachowicz (Chester) of Vestavia Hills, AL., Mollie Goodwin of Headland, AL, and Kari Ann Bonner (Michael) of Brentwood, TN; great grandchildren, Lily Goodwin, Layla Goodwin, Parker Lachowicz, Reece Lachowicz, Annalane Bonner, Cal Bonner and Landon Bonner; sisters, Yvonne Wingard (Raynell), Jeanette Porth; brothers, Charlie Price (Blanche), Ronald Price (Lucille), all of South Carolina; numerous other family members and friends.Wright Funeral Home and Crematory