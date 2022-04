Julia LoweMrs. Julia Lowe, age 82, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 1 PM at Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Avenue Dothan, Alabama 36303; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".