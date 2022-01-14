Menu
June Davis Brown
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
June Davis Brown

June Davis Brown, a resident of Ozark, died late Wednesday night, January 12, 2022, at her home. She was 83.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Memory Hill Cemetery, Dothan, with Pastor Jerry Walker officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.

You may sign guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
Dothan, AL
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
