Justin Keith LongJustin Keith Long, a resident of Dothan, died unexpectedly Monday, October 4, 2021 from an apparent heart attack. He was 41.Graveside services for Justin will be held at 2 PM Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Gardens of Memory with Dr. Bob Allen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; Wiregrass Humane Society, PO Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302. The family ask in honor of Justin everyone wear your favorite teams colors to the service.Justin was born September 11, 1980, in Dothan, Alabama to Walter Keith and Beverly Tew Long. He was a 2000 graduate of Northview High School and Alabama Aviation College. Justin was employed at Commercial Jet and had a love for Auburn Tigers, movies and music.Justin is preceded in death by his father, Walter Keith Long.Survivors include his mother; Beverly Long McDaniel (Ed); brother, Dean C. Long (Abby); grandmother, Hattie Long Wells (Bobby); special fur babies, Peaches and Cookie; aunts, Jan Little (Paul), Jill Tew, Rhonda Jackson, Kim Reynolds (Michael), Kay Sullivan Donaldson (Kevin) and numerous extended family.