Katherine Kelly CottonKatherine Kelly Cotton, 92, born January 24, 1929 passed away peacefully on Friday July 2, 2021. She was born in Bratt, Florida to her loving parents, John Ora and Vina Kelly, and grew up the middle child of 15 siblings. She moved to Dothan in 1946 where she met and married her husband of the next 62 years, Herman Cotton.She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Cotton; her oldest son, Glenn Cotton, her parents, and many of her siblings.She leaves behind a legacy of survivors including four children, Frank Cotton and his wife, Ann of Birmingham, AL; Sue Wells and her husband, Billy of Dothan; Joy Sizemore and her husband, Sammy of Dothan; and Alvin Cotton of Dothan. She leaves eight grandchildren and their spouses, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild who were all so blessed to know her as Grandmother. She is also survived by 4 siblings, Clara Franklin, Lorine Elliott, Sylvester Kelly, and Charles Kelly.She and her husband were lifelong members of Dothan First Assembly of God where she was loved by and loved so many.The family would like to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the staff and administration of Westside Terrace Healthcare in Dothan, as well as, to Kendrid Hospice Care. We are thankful not only for your excellent care but also for your personal love and attention that you gave to her and our family during this time.Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday July 4, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with her brother, Rev. Charles Kelly, and Rev. Murray Kelley officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00pm to 2:00pmjust prior to the service.