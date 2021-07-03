Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Katherine Kelly Cotton
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Katherine Kelly Cotton

Katherine Kelly Cotton, 92, born January 24, 1929 passed away peacefully on Friday July 2, 2021. She was born in Bratt, Florida to her loving parents, John Ora and Vina Kelly, and grew up the middle child of 15 siblings. She moved to Dothan in 1946 where she met and married her husband of the next 62 years, Herman Cotton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Cotton; her oldest son, Glenn Cotton, her parents, and many of her siblings.

She leaves behind a legacy of survivors including four children, Frank Cotton and his wife, Ann of Birmingham, AL; Sue Wells and her husband, Billy of Dothan; Joy Sizemore and her husband, Sammy of Dothan; and Alvin Cotton of Dothan. She leaves eight grandchildren and their spouses, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild who were all so blessed to know her as Grandmother. She is also survived by 4 siblings, Clara Franklin, Lorine Elliott, Sylvester Kelly, and Charles Kelly.

She and her husband were lifelong members of Dothan First Assembly of God where she was loved by and loved so many.

The family would like to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the staff and administration of Westside Terrace Healthcare in Dothan, as well as, to Kendrid Hospice Care. We are thankful not only for your excellent care but also for your personal love and attention that you gave to her and our family during this time.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday July 4, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with her brother, Rev. Charles Kelly, and Rev. Murray Kelley officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00pm to 2:00pm

just prior to the service.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Jul
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Heaven has gained a sweet woman. I remember growing up with the Cotton family at First Assembly and Katherine was a perfect example of love one another. To the family I send love and prayers of comfort that only Gods can give.
Tony Reeder
July 4, 2021
Sending our prayers to the family. We knew Mrs. Cotton at First Assembly and our son was blessed to be in her Sunday School class. She was one of the kindest and sweetest ladies we ever knew.
Robert and Lynn Laseter
July 3, 2021
A truly amazing Christian Lady.
Jerry Franklin
Family
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results