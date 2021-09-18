Katherine Farris Jacobs
Mrs. Katherine Farris Jacobs, a resident of the Rocky Head Community, near Ariton, died early Thursday morning, September 16, 2021, at her home. She was 91.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the Rocky Head Baptist Church with Reverend Bill Weed and Reverend Joe Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the church.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Katherine "Missy" Farris was born to Rushia and Dock Blue Farris in the Damascus Community, near Elba. She graduated from Damascus Junior High School and Elba High School before enrolling in the Troy State Teachers College where she graduated with a BS Degree in Elementary Education. After teaching for a number of years, she earned her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama.
Her teaching career began in Greenville, Alabama at the W.O. Palmer Elementary School. Her second teaching assignment was at the Pinckard Elementary School in Pinckard, Alabama and her third opportunity came from Ariton Elementary School where she taught second grade before moving to Mixon Elementary, Ozark, Alabama, where she taught until her retirement. Her teaching career spanned thirty-five years.
Mrs. Jacobs was an active member of the Rocky Head Baptist Church until health issues hindered her participation. She taught Sunday School, Training Union, Vacation Bible School, serving as Director of VBS and Chairman of the Homecoming Committee for over forty years. She was active in the Women's Missionary Union and sang in the choir.
Mrs. Jacobs was a member of the Delta Cappa Gama for many years, and she was active in the Ariton Matrons Study Club for over twenty five years, serving in all positions of leadership.
Mrs. Jacobs was a member of The Dale County Retired Teachers Association until her health prevented her from active service.
Mrs. Jacobs is preceded in death by her son, Ernest Vernon "Ernie" Jacobs, her husband, Ernest Harold Jacobs, her father, Dock Blue Farris, her mother, Rushia Farris, brothers, Charles, James, Billy Blue, her sister Faye and dear uncle and mentor, Leman Farris.
Surviving siblings are sisters Kate Hudson and Ted of Auburn, AL and Sara Pietraontoni of Lady Lake, FL; one brother, Omega Farris and wife, Sherry, New Brockton, AL; sister-in-law, Agnes Farris, New Brockton, AL; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Also surviving are three brothers-in-law and spouses whom Katherine considered as true brothers and sisters. Kenneth and Mary Ann Jacobs, Athens, AL, Earl and Margarette Jacobs, Hartselle, AL and Frank and Maxine Jacobs, Ariton, AL.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 18, 2021.