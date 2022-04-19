Kathleen HughesKathleen Smith Hughes, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Saturday evening, April 16, 2022, at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, where she has lived for the past five years. She was 94.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Bob Gross officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, April 19, 2022, at Wright Funeral Home & Crematory. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Dothan, 300 West Main Street Dothan, Alabama 36301.Mrs. Hughes was born on April 18, 1927, in Geneva County, Alabama to the late Gertrude Smith and Myrtie Baker Smith. She lived there until after she graduated from Geneva High School. In 1945, following the conclusion of World War II, Kathleen met the love of her life, William M. "Bill" Hughes, and they were married. In 1947, they moved to Dothan where they lived the remainder of their lives together. They had three sons of whom she was extremely proud. Bill and Kathleen were long time members of Southside Baptist Church in Dothan and she was a Sunday School and Training Union Teacher. After many years, Kathleen and her family moved their membership to First Baptist Church where she volunteered on many committees and becoming known as a wonderful cake baker, which she enjoyed. She was an active member of the Senior Adult group at FBC and enjoyed going on trips and fellowships with her fellow members. Kathleen worked with GTE (General Telephone) for 40 years as an operator, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed traveling with Bill as well as staying home and gardening. She supported and encouraged all three of her boys, whether it was in sports, music, or just in life.In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Bill Hughes; her son, Rodney Morris Hughes; her brothers, Bill Smith, Tom Smith, Ned Smith; her sisters, Juanita Smith McNeil, Margaret Smith Moody, Ethlyn Smith Marsh, Lois Smith Rhinehart.Leaving to cherish her memories are her sons, William Patrick "Pat" Hughes (Denise) of Acworth, GA. and Joseph Brian "Joey" Hughes (Janet) of Headland, AL; her grandchildren, Lydia Courtney Hughes Nobles (Jeff), Kathleen Tucker "KT" Payne (Sellers), John Chessler Hughes (Diane), Jonathon Hughes (Kristie), Jocelyn Ely; her great-grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Smith Parker, Erma Smith Riley, Barbara Smith Hogan; her brother-in-law, Kenneth Potts (Sarah); numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.Serving as active pallbearers will be Michael Riley, Warren McNeil, Greg Caulder, Mark Potts, Scott Klages, Dan Klages.Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be her only surviving brother-in-law, Kenneth Potts.Wright Funeral Home & Crematory