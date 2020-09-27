Kathleen Money Capps
Kathleen Money Capps, a resident of Abbeville, died late Saturday morning, September 26, 2020. She was 93.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, September 28, 2020, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East with Reverend Robert E. "Bob" Money and Reverend Tim McCraney officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, c/o Robb Cleveland, 5651 State Highway 27, Newville, AL 36353.
Mrs. Capps was born and reared in Henry County, near Shorterville, daughter of the late Joseph Greene Money and Lula Mae Buxton Money. She was a 1946 graduate of Abbeville High School where she was selected "Miss Abbeville High School". She also attended Campbell Business College in Dothan. She and her late husband, Dan Fenn Capps, Sr. formerly owned and operated Capps Tastee Freeze for seventeen years. Upon the death of her husband in 1979, Mrs. Capps was appointed by Governor Fob James to fill the unexpired term of Tax Collector/Revenue Commissioner of Henry County. After fulfilling the unexpired term, she was elected two terms as Tax Collector/Revenue Commissioner. Mrs. Capps was the first female member of the Abbeville Kiwanis Club and also served as President. She was a former member of the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce and served on its Board of Directors. She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Capps was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Hayes, and three brothers, James W. "Sport" Money, Alfred E. "Knocker" Money and Coy J. Money.
Surviving relatives include two sons, Dan F. Capps, Jr. (Stephanie), Abbeville and Joe M. Capps (Kim), Marvyn, AL; four brothers, Lindy Money, Hawley Money (Mary Ann), all of Abbeville; Reverend Robert E. Money (Sydnor), Knoxville, TN; and Jimmy Money (Lorene), Abbeville; sisters-in-law, Virginia Money, Rossie Money and Priscilla Money Knighton; six grandchildren, Daniel Pruet (Caryn), Kati Goodrich (John), Mack Capps (Dr. Brittany), Joseph Capps (Laura), Alan Capps (Chasity) and Dawn Selva (Jason); fourteen great-grandchildren.
Serving as active pallbearers will be David Money, Charles Money, Allen Money, Chris Money, Jo Jo Money and Clay Money. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Jackey T. Harpe.
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
. Phone 334-585-5261.