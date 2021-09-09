Menu
Kathleen Joan Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL
Kathleen Joan Smith

Kathleen Joan Smith, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. She was 87 years young.

Graveside Services will be held at 12PM, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Big Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Travis Free officiating and Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of donations can be made to Rehobeth Baptist Church 4444 S. State Hwy 605, Rehobeth, AL, 36301.

She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-one years, Louie Smith; parents, Vernie Johnson and Lillian Staton Johnson; four sisters, Helen Haursperger, Phyllis Azevedo, Betty Cheatham and Mary Lou Kudej.

Survivors include a son, Don Smith, (Kathy); two daughters, Martha Ann Najjar (Rony) and Myra Henderson (Bobby); one brother, Keith Johnson (Myrna); two sisters, Bonnie Cowqer (George), and Sandra Mayo (Bill); eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a very special friend, Joyce Bigbe.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Big Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery
AL
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Aunt Joan. I have so many wonderful memories of you all. You are in my thoughts & prayers. Hugs & Love to you all.
Terrie Jean Smith Robinson
Family
September 9, 2021
Prayers for comfort and peace. With our deepest sympathy. Mike and Shirley Marchman
Shirley Marchman
Friend
September 9, 2021
