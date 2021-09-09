Kathleen Joan SmithKathleen Joan Smith, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. She was 87 years young.Graveside Services will be held at 12PM, Friday, September 10, 2021 at Big Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Travis Free officiating and Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of donations can be made to Rehobeth Baptist Church 4444 S. State Hwy 605, Rehobeth, AL, 36301.She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-one years, Louie Smith; parents, Vernie Johnson and Lillian Staton Johnson; four sisters, Helen Haursperger, Phyllis Azevedo, Betty Cheatham and Mary Lou Kudej.Survivors include a son, Don Smith, (Kathy); two daughters, Martha Ann Najjar (Rony) and Myra Henderson (Bobby); one brother, Keith Johnson (Myrna); two sisters, Bonnie Cowqer (George), and Sandra Mayo (Bill); eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a very special friend, Joyce Bigbe.