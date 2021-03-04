Mrs. Kaye Matheny Smith
Mrs. Kaye Matheny Smith, a resident of Ozark, passed away at her home Tuesday evening, March 2, 2021. She was 54 years old.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P.M.
Kaye was born February 20, 1967 in Dothan, Alabama. She graduated from Northview High School in 1985 and attended Troy University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Kaye loved spending time at the lake house with her family. She was a loving mother, to not only her three children but to many of their friends also, and was affectionately known as "Momma Kaye". Her passion was watching her children play ball. She was their biggest cheerleader! She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Ted B. Smith, Sr.
Survivors include her husband, Ted B. Smith Jr. of Ozark; her children, Ted B. Smith III (Sierra) of Auburn, Carolanne M. Smith (Logan Harrison) of Ozark, Alex M. Smith of Ozark; her parents, Al and Carolyn Matheny of Dothan; her brother, Jim Matheny (Jennifer); her mother-in-law, Mable Smith of Enterprise; two sisters-in-law, Donna Shadburn (Bill) of Montgomery, Joy Humphrey (Bobby); and her uncle, Bill Matheny (Lisa) of Dothan. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their exceptional care; and Debbie Livingston for the loving care she showed Kaye.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocular Melanoma Foundation, 1717 K Street NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20006 --- ocularmelanoma.org
; or to Community Hospice of Dale Medical Center, 368 James Street, Ozark, AL 36360.
