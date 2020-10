Kayla EubanksKayla Rebecca Eubanks, 26, was taken too soon on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after an automobile accident.Funeral services in honor of Kayla will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1-2 pm.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com