Kayla Eubanks
Kayla Rebecca Eubanks, 26, was taken too soon on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after an automobile accident.
Funeral services in honor of Kayla will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1-2 pm.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 9, 2020.