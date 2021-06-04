Mr. Keith Godwin
Mr. Keith Godwin of Dothan passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home. He was 61.
Memorialization will be by cremation with Sorrells Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Godwin was born March 15, 1960 at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX to the late James Thomas and Bobbie Brackin Godwin. Keith graduated from Rehobeth High School, loved spending time with his grandson, Brantley and searching for arrowheads.
In addition to his parents, his brother-in-law, Steve Davis preceded him in death.
Survivors include his siblings: Wayne Godwin (Carole), Wanda Davis Haisten (Doug), Kevin Godwin (Michelle) and Joey Godwin (Jan); special cousin, Brenda Smith (Mike); special friends: Lisa Burkett and Leslie Burkett (Chad); one grandson, Brantley; nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.