Keith Godwin
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL
Mr. Keith Godwin

Mr. Keith Godwin of Dothan passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home. He was 61.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Sorrells Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Godwin was born March 15, 1960 at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX to the late James Thomas and Bobbie Brackin Godwin. Keith graduated from Rehobeth High School, loved spending time with his grandson, Brantley and searching for arrowheads.

In addition to his parents, his brother-in-law, Steve Davis preceded him in death.

Survivors include his siblings: Wayne Godwin (Carole), Wanda Davis Haisten (Doug), Kevin Godwin (Michelle) and Joey Godwin (Jan); special cousin, Brenda Smith (Mike); special friends: Lisa Burkett and Leslie Burkett (Chad); one grandson, Brantley; nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family- so sorry for your loss. May you feel God's arms wrapped tightly around you during this time and you find the comfort and strength you need in Him. Michelle and Kevin- let me know if yall need anything
Denise Burns
Friend
June 4, 2021
