Kendall Michelle Dedman
Kendall Michelle Herman Dedman, a resident of Rehobeth, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham following an extended illness. She was 29.
Graveside memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Reverend Royce Morrow officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends following the graveside services.
Kendall was born March 4, 1991 in Dothan to Steve Herman, Jr. and Stephanie Prevatte Holder and lived all of her life in Houston County. She was employed as a clerk with a Gun Shop for several years.
She is predeceased by her father, Steve Herman, Jr. and maternal grandfather, Emmett Prevatte, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Dedman of Dothan; a son, Colton Shayne Bagwell of Dothan, three daughters, Alannah Rose Dedman of Dothan, Aubrey Makinley Dedman of Oklahoma, and Alyvia Marie Dedman of Chattahoochee, Florida; her mother and step-father, Stephanie and Wilmer Holder of Wicksburg; brothers, Henry Tanner Holder of Wicksburg and Brantley C. Herman (Kaylin) of Dothan; sisters, her twin sister, Hannah Elizabeth Powell (Lance) of Williamsburg, Virginia and Mallory Christine Holder of Wicksburg; maternal grandparents, Bob and Carole Jenkins of Dothan; paternal grandparents; Steve and Jean Herman of Dothan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard D. and Marvelle Dedman of Marianna, Florida; an aunt, Gloria Herman Davenport (Royce) of Dothan; three nephews, Easton Powell, Stevie Everson Powell and Graham Herman; many other special family members and friends also survive.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Please sign the guest book at www.gloverfuneral.com
. 334-699-3888
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 10, 2020.