Kenneth Wayne Wallace
Kenneth Wayne Wallace, age 81, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at University of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham, AL.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Center Ridge United Methodist Church with Rev. Tommy Cumbie officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time.
Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Wallace and two sons, Kenny and Larry Wallace.
Survivors include his son, Terry Wallace (Kimberly), Ozark, AL; two granddaughters, Sabrina Thomas (Bubba), Enterprise, AL; Kennli Wallace, Honoraville, AL; grandson, Hunter Wallace, Chancellor, AL; great-grandson, Colton Thomas.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 28, 2022.