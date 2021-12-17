Kevin Andrew AdamsKevin Andrew Adams passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his home in Ashford, Alabama. He was 56 years old.A graveside service will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashford, Alabama with Rev. Danny Burns and Rev. Greg Aman officiating and Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Homes directing.He was preceded in death by his mother, Reita Mae Bowden Adams; his brother, Nelson Adams; and grandparents, Leslie Byrd and Annie Pearl Adams and Casey and Tressie Lee Bowden.Survivors include his father, Donnell Adams of Ashford; girlfriend of 20 years, Kathy Hawkins of Hartford; sister in law, Lucy Adams of Black; niece, Halley DeLidle of Enterprise; stepson, Jonathan Graham of Dothan; uncle and aunt, Cleatus and Addie Turner of Jacksonville; special friends, King Thomas of Dothan, and the Venegas Family of Ashford, (Flo, Marta, Lorena, Lucas, Faviola, Monica) and his work family at Nutrien in Headland.Kevin loved his family, friends, and his cats. He enjoyed watching airplanes fly, AU football, and being outdoors with his farmer friends and co-workers. He had a kind heart and will be missed.