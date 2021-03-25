Kimberly Kraselsky
Kimberly Kraselsky of Miramar Beach, Florida passed away Wednesday morning March 24, 2021 from recent medical complications and surgery.
Kimberly was born in Dothan on April 8, 1984. She was a big Alabama fan and loved anything related to history, particularly WWII. Kimberly took pleasure in constantly beating her parents at Scrabble and correctly answering trivia questions on game shows.
She is survived by her parents Dona and Barry Kraselsky of Miramar, Beach, brother Kevin Kraselsky and wife Amy and children Nathan, Ella and Max of Alpharetta, Georgia and sister Leigh and husband Will Haver and children Sam and Elizabeth of Birmingham, Alabama. In addition she is survived by several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan. The family request no flowers, and contributions made be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, Wounded Warriors
or favorite charity.
Published by Dothan Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.