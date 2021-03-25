Menu
Kimberly Kraselsky
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Kimberly Kraselsky

Kimberly Kraselsky of Miramar Beach, Florida passed away Wednesday morning March 24, 2021 from recent medical complications and surgery.

Kimberly was born in Dothan on April 8, 1984. She was a big Alabama fan and loved anything related to history, particularly WWII. Kimberly took pleasure in constantly beating her parents at Scrabble and correctly answering trivia questions on game shows.

She is survived by her parents Dona and Barry Kraselsky of Miramar, Beach, brother Kevin Kraselsky and wife Amy and children Nathan, Ella and Max of Alpharetta, Georgia and sister Leigh and husband Will Haver and children Sam and Elizabeth of Birmingham, Alabama. In addition she is survived by several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan. The family request no flowers, and contributions made be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, Wounded Warriors or favorite charity.

Published by Dothan Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to you, Barry and Dona.
Herb Gannon
March 26, 2021
I am mourning my wonderful Marilyn. Now, she and I are mourning your wonderful Kimberly. You know our unconditional love and respect for you all. Marilyn & Wayne Granger
Marilyn & Wayne Granger
March 26, 2021
Barry & Donna. I am so sorry to learn of the passing of your Kimberly. I know you will miss her & it will be hard without her. But God is faithful to His promise to comfort us in times like this. I praying you will feel Him with you today. Prayers & hugs. Camella Veazey
Camella Veazey
March 26, 2021
Barry & Dona....Marbury and I will be keeping you & your family in our prayers.
Mary Ann Howell Spann
March 26, 2021
Barry & Dona, we were so saddened to learn of your daughter Kim´s passing. How difficult it must be to lose your child! Your family is in our thoughts and prayers as you work through the dark days ahead. May God give you comfort and peace. With much love, The Lewises (neighbors)
Rickey & Cathy Lewis
March 26, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news. You´ll certainly be in my thoughts and prayers.
Mark OMary
March 26, 2021
Just now hearing about this sad news. I never met her personally but she was always such an outgoing person and loved to talk trash on my Oklahoma Sooners. Prayers to her family and I know she will be missed by so many people! This one is for you Kimberly....Roll Tide
Haskell Justice
Friend
March 25, 2021
I’m just beyond devastated to hear such sad news! Kim will be missed greatly! Sending love, healing, and prayers! Xo
Erika Kraselsky Whetzel
Family
March 25, 2021
We are heartbroken to hear of Kimberly's passing. Please know that we will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Paige Chatta
Friend
March 25, 2021
My condolences on your loss of your daughter.
Ivy Kistler Hatcher
March 25, 2021
