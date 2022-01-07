Menu
Kyle Eric Kosik
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Kyle Eric Kosik

Kyle Eric Kosik, a resident of Newton, AL, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at a local hospital. He was 61 years old.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Kyle was born on October 23, 1960 in the Panama Canal Zone to the late August Josef and Nina Marie Brown Kosik. He lived his early years there before moving to Tampa, FL and eventually moving to Dothan in 1985. Kyle graduated from Balboa High School in 1978. He received his Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification in 1985, ultimately obtaining his FAA Inspection Authorization (I.A.) certification. Kyle worked at Ft. Rucker in various positions as an aircraft mechanic from 1985-2005. From 2006-2008 he served as an overseas contract mechanic supporting the U.S. Army's missions in Afghanistan. From 2009- until present, Kyle served as an A&P Instructor at the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, AL. He loved his family, friends, and his dogs, but especially his grandsons. Kyle was a member of the Mason Lodge in Newton, AL.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Olivia Rhodes-Kosik; his son, Kalen (Beverly) Kosik; his grandsons, Quinn and Everett Kosik; his sister, Laura Kosik (Randall Rios); his nieces, Candace Anderson (Dre) Reed, Jacquelyn Anderson, and Elizabeth Anderson; his great niece, Jailyana Anderson.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 7, 2022.
Very sad to see another BHS classmate pass away. Prayers to your Family in this trying of times. Will Morris BHS 78 USNA 82
Will Morris
January 22, 2022
