Lanier Hughes Strickland
FUNERAL HOME
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave
Ozark, AL
Mr. Lanier Hughes Strickland

Mr. Lanier Hughes Strickland, a resident of the Asbury Community, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Dale Medical Center. He was 72 years old.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M., Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Dr. Paola Reese Bass, Reverend Tara Chamblee and Reverend Phil Craddock officiating. Interment will follow in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday from 2:00 P.M. until service time.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to your charity of choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 31, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Holman Funeral Home
