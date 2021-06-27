Larry P. Bruner
Mr. Larry P. Bruner (Major, Alabama Air National Guard, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died early Thursday morning, June 24, 2021, at his home. He was 69.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, June 27, 2021, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Byron E. Bruner and Reverend Ralph Flowers officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Ronnie Snellgrove, 1480 County Road 143, Ozark, AL 36360.
Mr. Bruner, son of the late Byron Odell Bruner and Mattie Earl Leatherwood Bruner, was a native of Ozark. He formerly lived in Guam, Wyoming, and San Antonio, Texas before returning to Ozark. Mr. Bruner was retired from the Alabama Air National Guard Southeast Air Defense Sector at Tyndall Air Force Base. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Air Force. Mr. Bruner was retired from the US Civil Service after twenty-five years of employment. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Bruner was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Bruner and two brothers, Daniel Winston Bruner and Jerry Bruner (CW4, US Army, Retired).
Surviving relatives include his daughter, LaDonna Finney, Ozark; son, Shawn Philip Lee Bruner, Seattle, WA; three sisters, Judy Robison, Ozark; Jeanette Bell (Aaron), Ariton, and Cathy Flowers (Ralph), Pensacola, FL; three brothers, Byron Bruner (Mary), Gary Bruner all of Ozark, and Randy Bruner (Vicki), Dothan; grandchildren, Shiann Finney, Ashley Finney, and Sophia Burlison.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Brandon Williams, Jeremy Bell, Paul Bell, Robin Bell, Wesley Bruner, Todd Flowers, Tony Chamberlin, and Steadman Heath.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 27, 2021.