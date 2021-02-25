Larry Ezell
Mr. Larry Ezell, a resident of Ozark (formerly of the Pleasant Ridge Community, near Rocky Head), died late Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021 in Dale Medical Center. He was 75.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 26, 2021 in the Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church with Reverend Phil Craddock and Pastor Floyd Ingram officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. COVID-19 Guidelines and restrictions will be followed during all scheduled times. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home website by viewing his obituary.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Dale Medical Center, 415 James Street, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Mr. Ezell was the son of the late Kenneth Wilton and Sarah Catherine Ezell. He was a native of the Pleasant Ridge Community where he resided until moving to Ozark in 2007. He was an avid baseball player in high school with the Ariton Purple Cats. He began working for Kyser Wilson at Farmers and Merchants Bank in 1963 and worked there until it sold to Colonial Bank. He transferred to The Commercial Bank of Ozark in 1999. Mr. Ezell was a lifetime member of Pleasant Ridge Methodist Church and also attended Stonebridge Church of God. He served on various boards in the local area. He was a member of the Dale County School board for twenty four years and a staunch supporter of the local schools. He was currently serving on the Dale Medical Center Board of Directors, which he has served for the past thirty-eight years, and was also serving on the Dale County Soil and Water Conservation Board. Mr. Ezell was an avid Auburn University Athletics Fan and an Atlanta Braves Baseball Fan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Raybon Ezell.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Ruby Sanders Ezell, Ozark; two daughters, Debbie Baker (Kenny), Ariton; Dusti Hallman (Tim), Trussville; two sons, Don Ezell (Jill) and Dennis Ezell (Ashley), all of Ariton; his sister, Linda Shelley (Ronnie), Ariton; seven grandchildren, Brad Baker, Ciara Andrews (Jordan), McKenzie Strickland (Trey), Tyler Ezell, Madeline Ezell, Audrey Ezell, and Henry Hallman; three great-grandchildren, Lily Andrews, Evie Andrews, and Nemma Cate Strickland; two step-children, Joanie Dorrill (George) and Anthony Johnson (Keisha), all of Ozark; step-grandchildren, Melissa Dorrill, Anthony Johnson, Amber Johnson, Angel Johnson, Daniel Watkins; eleven step-great grandchildren, including Cherish "TMC" Martin and Christopher Dorrill.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Brad Baker, Tyler Ezell, Robert Agerton, Richard Agerton, Randy Agerton, and Ben Baker.
The family would like to thank everyone, especially the staff and nurses of Dale Medical Center and Community Hospice of Dale Medical Center for their many phone calls, visits, texts, and prayers during this difficult time.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 25, 2021.