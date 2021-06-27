Larry R. Ryals
Larry R. Ryals, a resident of Abbeville, died early Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, in Taylor, Alabama. He was 86.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 28, 2021, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Kenneth Preston and Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Burial will follow in the Edwin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday at the mortuary in Abbeville.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to the Edwin Cemetery Fund, c/o Lamar Spivey, 6261 County Road 54, West, Clopton, AL 36317.
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
. Phone 334-585-5261.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 27, 2021.