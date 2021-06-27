Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry R. Ryals
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL
Larry R. Ryals

Larry R. Ryals, a resident of Abbeville, died early Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, in Taylor, Alabama. He was 86.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 28, 2021, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Kenneth Preston and Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Burial will follow in the Edwin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday at the mortuary in Abbeville.

In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to the Edwin Cemetery Fund, c/o Lamar Spivey, 6261 County Road 54, West, Clopton, AL 36317.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.