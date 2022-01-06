Larry Eugene SandersonLarry Eugene Sanderson, a resident of Columbia, Alabama died Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. He was 71.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.Mr. Sanderson was born to the late Melvin and Annie Hampton Sanderson on April 29, 1950 in Tennessee. He retired after thirty years as a territory manager with Spray Coupe Incorporated. His hobbies included camping, going to the mountains, and horses. Larry's special times were making precious memories with his grandchildren on camping trips. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be dearly missed.Mr. Sanderson was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of thirty years, Glenda Sanderson.Left to cherish his memories is a son, Harold Birge (Leala); a daughter, Kimberly Perkins; a sister, Carolyn Carter (Paul); four grandchildren, Macy Birge, Cade Birge, Henry Birge, and Cora Birge; two special brother in-laws George "Gator" Hughes (Marie) and Louie Hughes, along with numerous nieces and nephews.