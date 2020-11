Larry Wayne MauldinLarry Wayne Mauldin, a resident of Newton, passed away on November 11, 2020.Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Mount Hebron Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Sunday from 12:30 – 1:30 pm.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com