Larry Eugene WhittenLarry Eugene Whitten, a resident of Dothan, died early Thursday morning, January 6, 2022, in Westside Terrace. He was 67.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 7, 2022, in Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery, Avon, Alabama, with Reverend Tim Willis officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.