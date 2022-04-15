Menu
Laura Amanda Nolen
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park Chapel
Laura Amanda Nolen

Laura Amanda Nolen, a resident of Dothan, passed away April 13, 2022 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm in Sunset Memorial Park Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Light of Birmingham, 2230 4th Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Amanda was born on February 7, 1935 to Elbert Eli Barber and Elsie Dean White Barber in Bainbridge, Georgia. She received her bachelor's degree in 1977 and then, her master's degree in 1979 from Troy University. Amanda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dothan where she was involved in the Wayne Hannah Sunday School class and many other activities.

Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Eli Barber and Elsie Dean White Barber; and her brothers, Harold Barber and Wayne Barber.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Billy Mack Nolen; her daughters, Vicki Lee Nolen and Christi (Charles) Ingrum; her grandsons, Tripp Ingrum and Eli Ingrum; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 15, 2022.
