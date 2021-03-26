Menu
Laura Linn Wanner
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL
Mrs. Laura Linn Wanner

Mrs. Laura Linn Wanner, age 57, of Westville, Florida passed away March 24, 2021 at her home. She was born September 27, 1963 in Canton, Ohio.

Mrs. Wanner is survived by her husband of 38 years, Paul Wanner of Westville, FL; one son, Austin Wanner of Westville, FL; one daughter, Arinne Wanner of Crestview, FL; her mother, Linda Kestler of Westville, FL; her father and stepmother, Charles and Linda Rentschler of Puryear, TN; one brother, David Zegouros and wife, Bom of Niceville, FL; a nephew, Ian Zegouros of Tallahassee, FL; three step siblings, Charles, Judy, and Jennifer.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.
Peel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul Anna just told about this. So so sorry
Sara
March 27, 2021
Laura was a great mom, wife and daughter. I´m so sorry she passed so young but is at peace and out of pain. My love and sympathy to the whole family. Keep your loving memories going and stay strong as a family. My love, Cathy
Cathy Siegmund
March 26, 2021
