Mrs. Laura Linn WannerMrs. Laura Linn Wanner, age 57, of Westville, Florida passed away March 24, 2021 at her home. She was born September 27, 1963 in Canton, Ohio.Mrs. Wanner is survived by her husband of 38 years, Paul Wanner of Westville, FL; one son, Austin Wanner of Westville, FL; one daughter, Arinne Wanner of Crestview, FL; her mother, Linda Kestler of Westville, FL; her father and stepmother, Charles and Linda Rentschler of Puryear, TN; one brother, David Zegouros and wife, Bom of Niceville, FL; a nephew, Ian Zegouros of Tallahassee, FL; three step siblings, Charles, Judy, and Jennifer.Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.