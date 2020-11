Mrs. Laurie Ann HenryMrs. Laurie Ann Henry, age 59, a resident of Dothan, AL, went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 26, 2020. A private service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Unity Chapel at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.