Lawrence "Larry" A. Edwards, 52, came into this world on May 4, 1969 and entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at his home in Billings, Montana.



Larry, the oldest son of Terry and Robbie (Yoemans) Edwards, was born in Hialeah, Florida and raised in Ocoee, Florida. Larry is survived by his two younger brothers, John (Michelle) from Dothan, Alabama and Thompson (Kelly) from Winter Garden, Florida. His many nieces and nephews will miss him immensely. (Lacie, Hannah, Chloe, Makenzie, Wyatt, Mason and Riley)



Larry was raised in Ocoee, Florida and in 1987, he attended the West Orange High School in Winter Gardens, Florida. Larry participated in many events with his Marching Band playing the Tenor Saxophone. After graduation, Larry moved to Midland City, Alabama and lived with his beloved nanny, Ivy Yeomans. He went to Wallace Community College for two years.



In 1989, Larry attended the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa) and graduated in May of 1992 Cum Laude. Larry's GPA was a 4.0. He passed the CPA exam and moved to Birmingham and then onto Nashville, Tennessee.



In Larry's short life, he accomplished many things. He loved quilting, gardening, his Cadillac and canning. Larry's most proud recognition was being named 2016 Everyday Hero Award for his constant support and fundraising for the Desert AIDS Project while he lived in California. Larry also received a Certificate of Congressional Recognition by the State of California presented to him by Congressman Raul Ruiz.



Larry is also survived by his loving Husband, Kevin Baar who he met in 1999. Kevin and Larry were legally married in 2008. The couple celebrated their 22nd Anniversary on 7/10/21.



Larry lived a full life and he loved life. In the early beginnings, he overcame bullying. Despite this cruelty, he was never unkind to anyone. Larry had a heart filled with compassion and unending kindness and always supported any cause that would help other people. His unconditional love, his creativity, his alter-ego 'Pinkie' raised thousands of dollars for numerous charitable organizations. Goodbye Hero.Godspeed in your next adventure amongst the angels. We will miss you always, until we meet again.



…as Larry would end all his correspondence…. LOVE and LIGHT.



