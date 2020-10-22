Lee Roy O'Berry
Lee Roy O'Berry of Enterprise passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was 90.
A memorial service will be Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Place Church in Enterprise.
Lee was born in Jesup, Georgia October 23, 1929 to the late Donnie and Addie Roberts O'Berry. He is preceded in death by first wife and mother of his children, Margot Kuhn, and sister, Bernice Kelly-Pigford. Survivors include his wife, Sara Longsworth O'Berry, son, Harold O'Berry (Leona) daughter, Shirley Schumacher (Gregory); son, Gregory O'Berry (Sherry); grandchildren: Christopher, Mallory, Madison, Shaun, Brandon, Kelsey and Kyle, and great grandchildren, Hali and Ziggy; nephews, Mikell and Patrick Kelly.
Lee enlisted in the Army in 1948, where he began his lifelong passion for aviation. He was a decorated helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army, where he received the Distinguished Flying Cross, among other awards. He served in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and several U.S. posts, retiring in 1967. He continued serving his country with the Federal Aviation Administration for the next 29 years. He retired from the FAA as Chief of the Cleveland FSDO Office in 1995. Upon his retirement, Lee returned to Enterprise where he became an active member the National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), serving as President of two chapters. In 2008, Lee was honored with the Service Officer of the Year for both the Alabama Federation of NARFE and NARFE Region III.
Lee was active in the community of Enterprise. He served on the airport advisory board, supported the activities of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, was nominated for Man of the Year in 2002, and was awarded the Retiree of the Year in 2009. For his role in helping seniors on many different levels, he was awarded the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. He was an active member and deacon of Grace Place Church in Enterprise for many years. He served his country, his family, his community and church for 90 years. He is remembered by the many lives he touched.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.