Lena Myers
Lena Myers age 103, missing her 104th birthday by 9 days, made her entry to heaven on December 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. By her bedside was her daughter Judy and granddaughter Michelle.
Family will have a visitation on Monday, December 14, 4 – 6 PM at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home, Macon Rd. Face masks are requires due to COVID restrictions.
A Celebration of Lena's life will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 202 at 2 PM at Beallwood Baptist Church. The family will be there for visitation at 1 PM. Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral will also be available through FaceBook Live, on the Striffler-Hamby at Parkhill Cemetery page. Flowers or Green Plants for lasting memory will be accepted. Donations in Lena Myers memory can also be made to the Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions through Beallwood Baptist Church or Britt David Baptist Church both in Columbus, GA.
Lena was born December 20, 1916 in Geneva County, AL to late Frank and Clara Lewis.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 14, 2020.