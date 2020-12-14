Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lena Myers
1916 - 2020
BORN
1916
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA
Lena Myers

Lena Myers age 103, missing her 104th birthday by 9 days, made her entry to heaven on December 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. By her bedside was her daughter Judy and granddaughter Michelle.

Family will have a visitation on Monday, December 14, 4 – 6 PM at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home, Macon Rd. Face masks are requires due to COVID restrictions.

A Celebration of Lena's life will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 202 at 2 PM at Beallwood Baptist Church. The family will be there for visitation at 1 PM. Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral will also be available through FaceBook Live, on the Striffler-Hamby at Parkhill Cemetery page. Flowers or Green Plants for lasting memory will be accepted. Donations in Lena Myers memory can also be made to the Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions through Beallwood Baptist Church or Britt David Baptist Church both in Columbus, GA.

Lena was born December 20, 1916 in Geneva County, AL to late Frank and Clara Lewis.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the MYERS family.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beallwood Baptist Church
GA
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Beallwood Baptist Church
GA
Funeral services provided by:
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.