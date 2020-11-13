Lennie Taylor Trawick
Lennie Taylor Trawick, a resident of Headland, died Thursday morning, November 12, 2020, in Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 94.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Kevin Calhoun, Reverend Mark Brantley and Reverend Larry Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the Newville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the mortuary. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tolbert Baptist Church, c/o Steve Parrish, 645 County Road 122, Headland, AL 36345, the American Heart Association
, 1449 Medical Park Drive, Birmingham, AL 35213 or to the Kidney Foundation, S.E. Alabama Chapter, P.O. Box 12505, Birmingham, AL 35202.
Mrs. Trawick was born in Henry County, daughter of the late William Leonard Taylor and Liney Money Taylor. She moved with her family to Columbus as a teenager where she graduated from Baker High School. In earlier years, Mrs. Trawick was employed by J.C. Penney in Columbus. Upon marriage to her husband, she returned to Henry County, near Newville, where she lived the remainder of her lifetime. Mrs. Trawick was an active member of the Tolbert Baptist Church where she prepared the Sacraments for the Lord's Supper. She loved to cook and was an excellent seamstress. Mrs. Trawick was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Trawick, a brother, Tunney Taylor, a nephew, Joe Craddock, a niece, Cynthia Long Whitehead, a great-nephew, Brian Whitehead and a brother-in-law, Mike Craddock.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Janet Trawick Walworth (Chris), Headland; a sister, Janice Craddock, Columbus, GA; relatives from the Craddock family, nieces, Vicki Wingard (John) and Carolyn Craddock; great-nieces, Mary Catherine Weber (Heiko), Joanne Pope (Tony), Sarah Owsley (Jim), and Rachel Deimling (Adam); four great-great-nieces and three great-great nephews; relatives from the Trawick family, a nephew, Walter Long (Elizabeth), great-nephews, Randy Whitehead and Johnathon Whitehead, a special family friend, Nichole Kee; a great-great niece, Cynthia Whitehead, a great-great nephew, J L Whitehead; and special relatives, Sam Jones and Tommy Jones.
.
.
