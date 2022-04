Leomia E. Moore



Leomia Moore, 96, of Birmingham, formerly of Dothan, passed on April 16, 2022. Public Visitation, Friday, April 22nd, 1 hr prior to service. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 12 noon, Houston Street Church of God in Christ (504 Houston St, Dothan, AL). Interment: Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Mask Required.



Davenport & Harris Funeral Homes, Inc., Directing



Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 21, 2022.