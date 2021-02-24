Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leon Dupree Bell
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL
Leon Dupree Bell

Leon Dupree Bell, a resident of Dothan, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at Southeast Health. He was 71.

Memorial services for Mr. Bell will be held at 3 PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Southside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with Pastor Stacy Stafford officiating. The family will receive friends at the church.

Mr. Bell was born March 2, 1949 in Ashford, Alabama to the late Dupree and Melba Pitts Bell. He was a lifelong resident of Houston County and graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1968. Following graduation, he started Bell Trucking and was an owner/operator for 50 years. Mr. Bell had a love for farming and the outdoors and will be remembered as a loving husband, father and Papa.

Mr. Bell is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Chason.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Candace Bell; daughters, Calysta Reed (Matt), Melanie Bell, Mallory Wiebold (John); sons, Ty Balch (Katy), Jordan Bell (Breanna); nine grandchildren; two brothers, Charlie Chason and David Bell and a special nephew, David "Peewee" Bell.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Southside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Southern Heritage Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Candy, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Lisa (Charkowske) Lauer
February 25, 2021
Mallory I am so sorry about your dad. ALEX FLANDERS had kept me updated. I am his grandmother. My heart aches for your family!!God bless you all ! Sylvia yohe
Sylvia yohe
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results