Leon Dupree BellLeon Dupree Bell, a resident of Dothan, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at Southeast Health. He was 71.Memorial services for Mr. Bell will be held at 3 PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Southside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with Pastor Stacy Stafford officiating. The family will receive friends at the church.Mr. Bell was born March 2, 1949 in Ashford, Alabama to the late Dupree and Melba Pitts Bell. He was a lifelong resident of Houston County and graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1968. Following graduation, he started Bell Trucking and was an owner/operator for 50 years. Mr. Bell had a love for farming and the outdoors and will be remembered as a loving husband, father and Papa.Mr. Bell is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Chason.Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Candace Bell; daughters, Calysta Reed (Matt), Melanie Bell, Mallory Wiebold (John); sons, Ty Balch (Katy), Jordan Bell (Breanna); nine grandchildren; two brothers, Charlie Chason and David Bell and a special nephew, David "Peewee" Bell.