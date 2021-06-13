Menu
Leon "Rusty" Cobb Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Leon "Rusty" Cobb, Jr.

Leon "Rusty" Cobb, Jr., a resident of Rehobeth, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, June 14, 2021, at Big Creek United Methodist Church with Doctor Landrum Leavell officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Big Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Big Creek United Methodist Church, 8071 S SR-605, Cottonwood, AL, 36320.

Rusty was born December 16, 1951, in Houston County to Leon Cobb, Sr. and Pansey Gertrude Green Cobb. He was a 1969 graduate of Rehobeth High School and graduated from Troy State University in 1972 with his marketing degree. Rusty worked as an inspector at Farley Nuclear Plant for 25 years, prior to his retirement. He was a member of Big Creek United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Herbert Cobb and Donald Cobb.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sandra Cobb; a son, Leon Cobb III (Edwige) of Apex, North Carolina; a daughter, Rustee Cobb of Rehobeth; sisters, Pauline Cobb of Rehobeth, Jeanette Napier of Dothan; grandchildren, Christian Traegde of Mobile, Andrew Traegde of Rehobeth, Faith Traegde of Rehobeth, Angeline Cobb of Apex, NC, Chloe Cobb of Apex, NC; great grandson, Brady Skinner of Rehobeth; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Serving as active pallbearers will be: Caleb Smith, Larry Lane, Ricky Cobb, Drew Traegde, Christian Traegde, and Cody Holder.

Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Big Creek United Methodist Church
AL
Jun
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Big Creek United Methodist Church
AL
Jun
14
Burial
Big Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Uncle Rusty as a smiling, caring person. Thinking of and praying for all his family as they mourn his loss.
Belinda Anderson
Family
June 13, 2021
