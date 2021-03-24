Menu
Leon Hutto
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL
Leon Hutto

Leon Hutto, a resident of Abbeville, died early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, in Flowers Hospital following a brief illness. He was 69.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the Omega Holiness Church Cemetery, Echo, Alabama, with Pastor Jason Williams and Pastor Donald Mills officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S.H.A.R.K Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 126, Abbeville, AL 36310 or to C.H.A.R.M. Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 216, Headland, AL 36345.

Leon Hutto was born in Bonifay, Florida and moved to Abbeville with his family at the age of thirteen. He was a member of the Good Tidings Assembly of God in Clopton, AL. Leon learned to play the guitar at an early age and delighted in playing and singing in church, nursing homes and other functions. He was a great prayer warrior. Leon loved to collect model cars. Leon was preceded in death by his father Sam Hutto, his mother, Bessie Lee Norton Hutto, a sister, Teresa Smith and a brother, Larry Hutto.

Surviving relatives include a brother, Aaron Hutto, St. Petersburg, FL; a brother-in-law, Robert Smith, Haleburg; and a sister-in-law, Diane Hutto, Bertha Community; a niece, Melissa Berglund (David), nephews, Ashley Smith (Andrea) and Michael Hutto (Laura), special friends, Gary and Patricia Jones and Wayne Riley.

Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Omega Holiness Church Cemetery
Echo, AL
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
