Leon Abraham Minsky
Leon Abraham Minsky, 80, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born in Louisiana on November 27, 1941, to the late Arthur David Leon Minsky and Ellaine (Meyer) Minsky.
The Funeral Service is at Temple Emanu-EL at 11 AM, Monday, March 21, 2022, with a Celebration of Life Luncheon to follow service. Graveside Services will be held at 10 AM Monday, at Memory Hill Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Minsky and children Jerome Kirk Minsky, Marlo (Scott) Urdahl, Laura "Lulu" Yanuck , and Erik Lewis Rofe; brothers Reynold (Carleen) Minsky, and Louis (CeCe) Minsky and grandchildren Arthur West, Amanda Minsky, Emma West, Matthew Yanuck, Evan Rofe, Leon Urdahl, Zachary Minsky, Lucy Urdahl, and Ryan Rofe, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Temple Emanu-EL; 188 N Park Ave, Dothan, AL 36303.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 20, 2022.