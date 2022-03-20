Leon was very kind and generous to me as I was growing up. I spent a lot of time with Jerome at their home and traveled with the family on vacations. Leon treated me like one his kids. He was the one who encouraged me to join the Air Force. He was a second father to me. We reconnected when the hurricane hit Lake Charles and I couldn't find out about Jerome and if he was OK. I found Pappa Lee on the web and we had a long chat and got caught up. He was so happy and excited to reconnect and talk about the good ole' days. He even sent a very sweet letter to my daughter like she was one of his granddaughters. He had a sweet and kind soul and genuinely cared about people. I will be forever grateful for Leon and the the love and generosity he showed me. Rest in peace Leon, may God bless my dear friends, Jerome, Marlo, and Laura. I have much love for each of you and will be in prayer for you and your family.

Grady Hall Friend March 19, 2022