Leon Abraham Minsky
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Leon Abraham Minsky

Leon Abraham Minsky, 80, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born in Louisiana on November 27, 1941, to the late Arthur David Leon Minsky and Ellaine (Meyer) Minsky.

The Funeral Service is at Temple Emanu-EL at 11 AM, Monday, March 21, 2022, with a Celebration of Life Luncheon to follow service. Graveside Services will be held at 10 AM Monday, at Memory Hill Cemetery.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Minsky and children Jerome Kirk Minsky, Marlo (Scott) Urdahl, Laura "Lulu" Yanuck , and Erik Lewis Rofe; brothers Reynold (Carleen) Minsky, and Louis (CeCe) Minsky and grandchildren Arthur West, Amanda Minsky, Emma West, Matthew Yanuck, Evan Rofe, Leon Urdahl, Zachary Minsky, Lucy Urdahl, and Ryan Rofe, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Temple Emanu-EL; 188 N Park Ave, Dothan, AL 36303.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Temple Emanu-El
188 N. Park Ave, Dothan, AL
Mar
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Barbara, We were very sorry to hear about Leon passing. Leon was a very nice and decent person and even though we didn´t live close to you, for many years, we always thought about you and Leon. We´ll miss him, but keep the happiness of his kindness and humor.
Jon and Dvora siegel
Friend
March 21, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to the family. Leon was an awesome kind and generous man who will be missed
Jon and Joni Sonmor
Friend
March 20, 2022
May Leon's memory be a blessing to all he knew, and whose lives he touched. May he live always in your hearts. Mine is with you.
Marisa Dault
Other
March 20, 2022
Barbara, I am sorry to hear about the loss of Leon.I considered him a friend. He was a true original that will be missed by all that knew him. You and he will both be in my prayers today.
Matt Howell
Friend
March 20, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of the pasting of Leon.. I didn't know him well... but this was what I took from my brief encounters with Leon... His LOVE for friends and family was a true inspiration! He never met a stranger! Leon was a very loving, generous, selfless, dedicated, and hard-working man! RIP friend!! Barbara My heart goes out to you! so sorry XOXOXO!! Janet A..
Janet A
March 19, 2022
Leon was very kind and generous to me as I was growing up. I spent a lot of time with Jerome at their home and traveled with the family on vacations. Leon treated me like one his kids. He was the one who encouraged me to join the Air Force. He was a second father to me. We reconnected when the hurricane hit Lake Charles and I couldn't find out about Jerome and if he was OK. I found Pappa Lee on the web and we had a long chat and got caught up. He was so happy and excited to reconnect and talk about the good ole' days. He even sent a very sweet letter to my daughter like she was one of his granddaughters. He had a sweet and kind soul and genuinely cared about people. I will be forever grateful for Leon and the the love and generosity he showed me. Rest in peace Leon, may God bless my dear friends, Jerome, Marlo, and Laura. I have much love for each of you and will be in prayer for you and your family.
Grady Hall
Friend
March 19, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time of your loss. Leon was a great man with a big heart and a kind soul. He will be greatly missed.
Jody
Friend
March 19, 2022
Our deepest sympathies and condolences for the family. Leon was one of the kindest, funniest, most caring and generous people I´ve ever know. He will be greatly missed.
Dan and Kerry Farrell
Friend
March 18, 2022
