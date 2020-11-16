Lillian Messer Deese
Lillian Dixon Messer Deese, a resident of Dothan, died late Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home. She was 90.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Elder Eugene Conner and Elder Jim Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Midland City. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Wednesday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Union Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Judy Conner, 90 Deese-Conner Road, Kinsey, AL 36303.
Mrs. Deese was born in Barbour County, near Clayton, daughter of the late Sandy Thomas "Bud" Dixon and Abbie Lee Mitchell Dixon. She moved to Dothan in 1949. Mrs. Dixon was a member of the Union Primitive Baptist Church in Midland City. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-two years, Horace Messer and also her second husband, Elder Marvin Deese, two sons, Frankie Horace Messer and Ronnie Messer, a grandson, William Horace Messer, a great-granddaughter, Rebecca Dianne Turner, two sisters, Madeline Herndon and Alma Chandler and four brothers, Lester Dixon, Frank Dixon, J. R. Dixon and Rufus Dixon and a step-son, Rodney Deese.
Surviving relatives include three daughters, Dianne Williams (Roger), Taylor, AL; Denise Naglosky (Joe), Burlington, NC and Delaine Jordan, Ft. Walton Beach, FL; two step-daughters, Ann Hewett and Betty Todd, both of Grand Ridge, FL; daughters-in-law, Jewel Armstrong Messer, Cottonwood, and Susan Shumake, Newborn, GA; two step-sons, Lamar Deese (Jeanette), and Duke Deese (Brenda), all of Grand Ridge, FL; a step-daughter-in-law, Linda Deese, Marianna, FL; three brothers, Roy Dixon (Wilma), Pansey, AL; Robert Dixon (Doris), Dothan, James Delma Dixon (Barbara), Headland; a sister-in-law, Joann Dixon, Carrollton, GA; eight grandchildren, Donna Kennedy, Shea Hoffman, Sissy Messer White, Danny Turner, Brandi Brown, Caleb Sewell, Abbie Naglosky Cardona and Jeremy Naglosky; several step-grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
