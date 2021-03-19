Menu
Linda Carol Andrews
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Linda Carol Andrews

Linda Carol Andrews, a lifelong resident of Houston County, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was 68.

Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Brother Larry Sowell officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. Flowers are being accepted.

Linda was born July 28, 1952 in Houston County to Thomas Whit Clark and Susie Martha Jenkins Clark and lived all of her life here. She attended school in Rehobeth. Linda, along with her husband, owned and operated Allied Fence Company for over 20 years.

In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her brother, Ronald Sherold Clark, and a grandson, Caleb Richard Crum.

Survivors include her husband, Kelvin Andrews of Dothan; a daughter, Amanda Crum (Richard) of Dothan; two sisters, Martha Clark of Midland City, Anita Odom of Blakely, Georgia; a brother, Gary Clark of Chattanooga, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Michael Shane Crum, Casey Lee Crum, Ariel Michelle Crum; several nieces and nephews.

Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Amanda: Just found out about your mother. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you.
Sheryl Teal
March 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Linda's passing, my thoughts and prayers are with you all...
Crystal Carlisle
March 19, 2021
Brenda and I offer our most sincere condolences in the loss of Linda. You and Linda have always been great friends and business associates. We have greatly enjoyed working with you during the past 20 years and plan on continuing for many more. Our prayers are with you.
Mike and Brenda Smith
March 19, 2021
