Linda Carol Andrews
Linda Carol Andrews, a lifelong resident of Houston County, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was 68.
Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Brother Larry Sowell officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. Flowers are being accepted.
Linda was born July 28, 1952 in Houston County to Thomas Whit Clark and Susie Martha Jenkins Clark and lived all of her life here. She attended school in Rehobeth. Linda, along with her husband, owned and operated Allied Fence Company for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by her brother, Ronald Sherold Clark, and a grandson, Caleb Richard Crum.
Survivors include her husband, Kelvin Andrews of Dothan; a daughter, Amanda Crum (Richard) of Dothan; two sisters, Martha Clark of Midland City, Anita Odom of Blakely, Georgia; a brother, Gary Clark of Chattanooga, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Michael Shane Crum, Casey Lee Crum, Ariel Michelle Crum; several nieces and nephews.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888.
Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 19, 2021.