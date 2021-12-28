Linda Hart DupreeLinda Hart Dupree, a resident of Panama City, Florida and Dothan, Alabama passed away Friday, December 24, 2021.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Lonnie Cochran and James Etheredge officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends following the service.Linda was born July 5, 1943 in Houston County, Alabama, the daughter of the late Pilcher and Clem Hart. She was co-owner of Graceba Total Communications until her retirement in 1996.Linda was a member of the National Seminole Board for 12 years, served on the Board of Midsouth Bank, a member of the Bay Point Yacht Club Board of Directors, the Red Hat Society of Panama City Beach, Bay Point Womens Club and Woodlawn Methodist Church.She endowed the first Bobby Bowden Scholarship in honor of her late husband Cecil Dupree. She was a Donor to the Winning Edge Campaign which funded the Indoor Training Facility. She was also a Donor to Legacy Brick Campaign at FSU, Golden Chief, and FSU Micco (Million Dollar Donor). She was often referred to at FSU and by her good friend Bobby Bowden as a Real Fan and Generous Supporter.Linda, along with her late husband and children have a real passion for philanthrophy, with that they established the Dupree Family Foundation. Their desire is to help those less fortunate and to help cancer patients get the care they need.She is preceded in death by her husband Cecil Dupree and brother James Hart.Survivors include her children Cecilia Dupree Shirley (Andy), Chris Dupree, brother Lamar Hart (Mary), sister-in-law Mary Hart, five grandchildren Lindsay Shiver (Robert), Craig Shirley (Alex), Brandon Shirley (Katie), Stone Dupree, Spencer Dupree, four great-grandchildren Grayson, Landon, Rhett Shiver, Reaves Shirley and special companion Fred Haines.Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.