Linda Marie Ricketts Powell
Linda Marie Ricketts Powell, 76, a longtime resident of Dothan, died unexpectedly Friday, December 17, 2021.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Powell was born April 20,1945 in Madison, Wisconsin to Tommy and Ruth Pounds Ricketts. In 1955, she moved to Dothan and graduated from Dothan High School in 1963. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Powell is predeceased by her parents, a brother, Ricky Ricketts and a sister, Debbie Williamson.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Layton "Jim" Powell of Dothan; two sons, Scott Powell (Alyson) and Kelly Powell (Amy), all of Dothan; six grandchildren, Dyllan Powell (Michelle) of Ashford, Rhaegan Powell of Cottonwood, Zack Powell of Dothan, Grace Marie Powell of Dothan, Davis Powell of Dothan and Cooper Powell of Dothan; two great grandchildren, Hadley Kate Powell and Ashby James Powell.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wiregrass Food Bank, 382 Twitchell Road, Dothan, AL, 36303 or Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL, 36303.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888.
Published by Dothan Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2021.