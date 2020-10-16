Linda Watson Deese
Linda Watson Deese, a resident of Dothan, died Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 81.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Smyrna Baptist Church with Reverend Hosea Parker and Chris Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
Mrs. Deese was born in Henry County and reared in Houston County. She was a graduate of Houston County High School and moved to Dothan in 1957. Mrs. Deese was a member of the Smyrna Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Watson, her mother, Frenchie Granberry Summers, and three brothers, Donald Watson, James Earl Watson and Steven Lane Watson.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Carlton Ray Deese; two sons, Michael Ray Deese (Angela), Dothan; and Scotty Deese (Kellie Jean), Panama City Beach, FL; two sisters, Betty Hopkins Prine, Mobile; and Debbie Jones (Roger), Dothan; two grandchildren, Michael Scott Deese and Tyler Deese; a great-grandchild, Waylon Royal.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Scotty Deese, Michael Deese, Tyler Deese, Michael Scott Deese, Derek Deese and Frankie Griffin.
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
. Phone 334-693-3371.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.