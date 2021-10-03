Lloyd Edward Lowe



Lloyd Edward Lowe of Maryville, Tennessee died on August 29, 2021, after a brief illness.



Edward was born in Dothan, Alabama on February 15, 1940, and was the son of the late Charles Edward and Eloise Lowe. He was predeceased by Annette Lowe, the love of his life, whom he was married to for 56 years. He is survived by his four children, Shannon Lowe of Potomac Falls, Virginia, Andy (and wife Lesley) Lowe of Mount Pleasant, SC, David (and wife Wendy) Lowe of Clermont, Florida, and Casey (and husband John) Norris of Maryville, Tennessee, five grandchildren Lauren Vargas, Nathaniel Lowe, Joshua Lowe, Riley Norris, and Kayla Norris, four sisters Janis Clifton, Marsha Cain, Lynda Coley and Mary Lois Parrish, brother-in-law Harrison Parrish, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and special friends too numerous to name, all of whom he loved and cherished so deeply.



Edward started his education at Ft. Scott Jr. College, received his bachelor's degree from Pittsburg State University and his master's degree in education from Central Missouri State. He played semi-pro football in Alabama until starting his career as a coach and drivers ed teacher in Ashford, Alabama. He and his family moved to Satellite Beach, Florida in 1970 where he coached track and football while teaching social studies at Satellite High School. He later moved into administration at Cocoa High School, Stone Middle School and Satellite High School where he served as assistant principal for many years. He finished his tenure with the Brevard County School System as an assistant principle at Johnson Middle School until retiring in 2004. He and Annette moved to Tennessee shortly thereafter.



Our dad was a beloved educator, friend and mentor to many. He touched so many lives. Our family has been so moved and appreciative of all the love and stories that have been shared by former co-workers, students and friends during this difficult time.



Edward will be buried with his beloved Annette at Center Church in Newville, Alabama on December 11, 2021, at 11:00 am with a short service to follow. A celebration of life will take place in Satellite Beach, Florida in February, 2022. The date, time and place to be announced.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.