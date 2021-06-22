Lois W. NormanLois W. Norman of Dothan, and formerly of Montgomery, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was 92.Funeral Services will be at 2 PM on June 23, 2021 at Selma Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:15 PM. The family kindly requests that masks be worn while in the church building.Lois was born on September 2, 1928 in Selma, Alabama to the late Harley Williams and Malah Rouse Williams. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Raymond Norman, Jr.Survivors include her children, Jo Barrett (Stephen), Ray Norman (Helene), and Russell Norman (Laura), and also her grandchildren, Melinda (David) Rainer, Ashley (Chris) Robbins, Nathaniel (Chelsea) Norman, Hannah (Jesse) Cantore, and great grandchildren, Anthony, Aislinn, Luke and Evangeline Rainer, Samuel, Jocelyn and Caleb Robbins, and Emory Cantore, and several nieces and nephews.Lois was a graduate of Troy High School and received a B.S. from Auburn University. She and Bill met at the Baptist Student Union in Auburn and married soon after, embarking on a life together serving the Lord through overseas missions with the International Mission Board in hospitals, pastor's schools, and seminaries in Nigeria and Ghana, West Africa. They raised their three children in rural villages of West Africa with Lois home-schooling them for the majority of their education. Lois visited in the hospitals where her husband served, taught English to pastors and sewing to their wives. She also wrote curricula for the Nigerian Baptist Convention's publications. During stateside years she taught English in several Montgomery area public schools, volunteered in First Baptist Church, Montgomery's "English as a Second Language" (ESL) program and taught various Sunday School classes. In their retirement years Bill and Lois made several return trips of service to West Africa.Lois was deeply committed to her husband and children. She loved her family well. She accompanied her husband literally to the ends of the earth serving her Lord. She also loved and discipled countless people beyond her family throughout the years. But more than anything else, she was an unwavering follower of Jesus, whom she loved and served with all her heart.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the International Mission Board.