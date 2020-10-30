Lorene Brown Dyson
Mrs. Lorene Brown Dyson, a resident of Ozark (Brown's Cross Roads), passed away Thursday morning, October 29, 2020, at her home. She was 107 years old.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dyson will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020, from Chalkhead Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Woodham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends and family in the church Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. until service time. The family will gather at her son's home, Robert and Reta Dyson, 5353 County Road 18, Ozark, Alabama. Pallbearers will be Chris Boyington, Adam Dyson, Andrew Dyson, Brian Patterson, Jamie Marek, and Todd Simmons. The family requests that social distancing be observed and masks be worn.
Lorene was born September 30, 1913 in Ozark, Alabama to the late Lev Mathison Brown and Ollie O. Newton Brown. She was a member of Chalkhead Baptist Church and the Lois Powers Sunday School Class. She loved to quilt, sew, cook and work in her vegetable garden and flower beds. She was famous for her homemade biscuits. Lorene loved family get-togethers, especially cooking for everyone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Fletcher Dyson, Sr.; her son-in-law, Jerry Boyington; one grandson, Jay Boyington; her brothers, Sam, Glen, Houston and Harlon Brown; her sisters, Elon Walding, Kathleen Vaughn, and Annie Lois Andrews.
Left to cherish her memories are her children: Walter (Judy) Dyson, Jr., Kathy (Fred) Holland, Robert (Reta) Dyson, all of Ozark and Linda Boyington of Fairhope, AL; her grandchildren: Michelle (Jamie) Marek of Brooks, GA, April (Todd) Simmons of Ozark, Chris (Amanda) Boyington of Fairhope, Kim (Brian) Patterson, Adam (Terri) Dyson all of Ozark, Shanna Boyington of Fairhope, Andrew (Jennifer) Dyson of Ozark; her great grandchildren: Anna Boyington of Fairhope, Jake and Judson Patterson, Trevor, Jesse, AJ, Emma and Abbie Dyson, Jeremy, Seth and Braden Simmons all of Ozark; her brother, Shirley Brown of Cairo, GA. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family would like to express a special thanks to her caregivers: Kathy Maxwell and Sophie McCleod, her nurse Tammie and to Community Hospice.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in her memory to Chalkhead Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 495 County Road 35, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 30, 2020.