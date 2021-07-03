Dear Charlotte, We wish we knew words to say To cheer your heart today, For the angel of the Lord Has knocked at the door, And taken your Lori away. Neither are there words we can write To make your life shine bright. But please know In dealing with your sorrow, Our prayers are with you day and night. With this loss you've undergone, All can seem hopeless and wrong. But know in the great somewhere The Lord hears your prayer; And is there to help you along. It is so natural and necessary, I believe, For those who are left behind to grieve. Do remember that Lori now sings For she has gained her wings. Yes, all of her suffering has ceased. We feel your sadness and pain Descending like an endless rain; We also know when we least expect, The sky will shine a glorious sunset; And remind us there is hope once again. God Bless you, Charlotte, Sandy & Larry Semerad

Larry S. Semerad Friend July 5, 2021