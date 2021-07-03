Lori Eutoka Sessions
Lori Eutoka Sessions, age 56, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Enterprise Health and Rehab from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Enterprise with Rev. Sonny Moore and Rev. Edd Brashier officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery, Enterprise, AL. The family will receive friends at 9:00 A.M., Saturday at the church.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jul. 3, 2021.