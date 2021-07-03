Menu
Lori Eutoka Sessions
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
Lori Eutoka Sessions

Lori Eutoka Sessions, age 56, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Enterprise Health and Rehab from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Enterprise with Rev. Sonny Moore and Rev. Edd Brashier officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery, Enterprise, AL. The family will receive friends at 9:00 A.M., Saturday at the church.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
9:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Enterprise
AL
Jul
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Enterprise
AL
Jul
3
Burial
Meadowlawn Cemetery
Enterprise, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Charlotte, We wish we knew words to say To cheer your heart today, For the angel of the Lord Has knocked at the door, And taken your Lori away. Neither are there words we can write To make your life shine bright. But please know In dealing with your sorrow, Our prayers are with you day and night. With this loss you've undergone, All can seem hopeless and wrong. But know in the great somewhere The Lord hears your prayer; And is there to help you along. It is so natural and necessary, I believe, For those who are left behind to grieve. Do remember that Lori now sings For she has gained her wings. Yes, all of her suffering has ceased. We feel your sadness and pain Descending like an endless rain; We also know when we least expect, The sky will shine a glorious sunset; And remind us there is hope once again. God Bless you, Charlotte, Sandy & Larry Semerad
Larry S. Semerad
Friend
July 5, 2021
I am so sorry about the loss if Lori. She will be missed and my thoughts are with you and Frankie and his family.
Karen Whitehead
July 4, 2021
