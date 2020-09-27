Lorie Lavon TomlinsonLorie Lavon Tomlinson, 63, passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2020 at his home.He grew up in Dothan and graduated from Dothan High School. He earned a B.S. degree in business from University of West Florida. Lorie worked most of his life in Mobile and several years ago returned to Dothan.A private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery with Brother Tim Willis officiating.He was preceded in death by his father, Ausbin Lavon Tomlinson.Survivors include his mother, Barbara Tomlinson, sisters, Julie (Frank) McWaters, and Diane (Joe) Vaughn, brother, Steve (Kim) Tomlinson, nieces: Amanda (Seth) Commander, and Anna Kate Tomlinson, nephews: Ben (Melissa) McWaters, Jonathan McWaters, Allen McWaters, and Austin Tomlinson, favorite aunt, Mary Freeman, and special cousin, Mark Ann Stanford.