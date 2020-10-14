SGM Louis F. "Tony" Antonello (Ret)SGM Louis F. "Tony" Antonello (Ret) died September 30, 2020, with family members by his side. He was born September 9, 1937, in Pittston, PA to Biondo and Elvira Antonello. After a short stint in the Navy, he joined the Army serving from 1956 - 1986. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (two Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. After Army retirement, he transferred to civil service until 2000 when he retired to spend time traveling, and with family.Survivors include the love of his life, Valerie Antonello (Binns); his children Lisa Halpin (Donald), Nicole Bennett; and Antony Antonello (Susie); brothers Biondo Antonello (Della) and Joseph Antonello (Mary), grandchildren, Amy Nicol (Rory), Mark Halpin (Brianna), Dominic and Wyatt Bennett, Ava and Evan Antonello; great-grandchildren Calum, Harper, and Maya; and a host of extended family and friends. All were loved immensely but his great grandchildren held a special place in his heart.He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Margaret "Peggy" Hoover (Joseph) and Betty Jane Johnson. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home 703-425-9702