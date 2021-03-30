Louise Woodham DiGraziano
Mrs. Louise Woodham DiGraziano, a resident of Ozark, died late Sunday afternoon, March 28, 2021 at her home. She was 88.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Presley officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Mrs. DiGraziano was born in Dale County in 1932, to the late Homer Woodham, Sr. and Mallie Woodham. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of fifty-five years, Joseph DiGraziano; her brother, Homer Woodham, Jr. and sisters, Maxaline Goodson and Imogene Bartlett; a nephew, Michael Goodson.
Mrs. DiGraziano, in past years, had worked in the school system in the lunchroom. She loved to "cut up" with people, was a likeable person, and once you met her, you would want to visit with her again and again.
Surviving relatives include her nephews, Gary Woodham, Kentucky, Doug Woodham, Florida, David Goodson and Chris Woodham, both of Ozark; special friends, Mary German and Betty Paramore; caretakers, Lisa Boatwright and Rhonda Snellgrove.
Serving as active pallbearers will be George McCleary, Ronnie Snellgrove, Matt Sasser, Scotty Jones, David Goodson, and Heath Whatley.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 30, 2021.