Louise Lawrence
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Louise Lawrence

Mrs. Louise Quattlebaum Lawrence, age 87, of Dothan, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Born December 9, 1933 in Daleville to the late Thomas Franklin Quattlebaum and Maudie Virginia Moore Quattlebaum, Louise was a member of New Post Oak Assembly of God Church. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She loved to sew and cook for her family and friends. She was devoted to her faith and her love for the Lord.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by William Arthur Skipper, her husband of 14 years; David Eli Myers, her husband of 17 years; Thomas Wilson Lawrence, her husband of 16 years; her son, Arthur Skipper; her daughter, Joann Lawrence; five brothers, two sisters, and two grandchildren.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Dianna Vail and Kaye Hall (Howard); her sons, Johnny Skipper (Janice), Stevie Skipper (Becky), Roger Myers (Cindy), and David Myers; her brother, James Quattlebaum (Pollie); nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, December 14, 2020 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jerry Norris officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, prior to the service.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Lamar Stucki, Wesley Stucki, John Skipper, Jimmy Cook, Larry Quattlebaum, Billy Skipper, Randy Stucki, and Howard Quattlebaum.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
